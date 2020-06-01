All apartments in Jacksonville
2003 Sprinkle Drive
2003 Sprinkle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Sprinkle Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Sprinkle Drive have any available units?
2003 Sprinkle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2003 Sprinkle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Sprinkle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Sprinkle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Sprinkle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Sprinkle Drive offer parking?
No, 2003 Sprinkle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Sprinkle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Sprinkle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Sprinkle Drive have a pool?
No, 2003 Sprinkle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Sprinkle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2003 Sprinkle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Sprinkle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Sprinkle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Sprinkle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Sprinkle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
