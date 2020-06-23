All apartments in Jacksonville
2001 Golden Glow Lane

2001 Golden Glow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Golden Glow Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath where you can Live Free of an HOA - Craving room to grow? This home has the space you need. Anchored by a large Family Room this home has plenty to offer. Great split floor plan layout with separate dining room and a spacious eat in kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with a large pantry, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master bedroom is an oasis with large bath and large walk-in closet. Home has been very well maintained and will be ready in a blink. Neighborhood is quaint and only has a few houses.With in walking distance to the elementary school. Location has easy access to Normandy Blvd, I-10 and I-295. Check out the location and then call for an appointment. 904-472-9530

(RLNE2602776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Golden Glow Lane have any available units?
2001 Golden Glow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Golden Glow Lane have?
Some of 2001 Golden Glow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Golden Glow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Golden Glow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Golden Glow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Golden Glow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2001 Golden Glow Lane offer parking?
No, 2001 Golden Glow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Golden Glow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Golden Glow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Golden Glow Lane have a pool?
No, 2001 Golden Glow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Golden Glow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2001 Golden Glow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Golden Glow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Golden Glow Lane has units with dishwashers.
