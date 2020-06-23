2001 Golden Glow Lane

Amenities

Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath where you can Live Free of an HOA - Craving room to grow? This home has the space you need. Anchored by a large Family Room this home has plenty to offer. Great split floor plan layout with separate dining room and a spacious eat in kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with a large pantry, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master bedroom is an oasis with large bath and large walk-in closet. Home has been very well maintained and will be ready in a blink. Neighborhood is quaint and only has a few houses.With in walking distance to the elementary school. Location has easy access to Normandy Blvd, I-10 and I-295. Check out the location and then call for an appointment. 904-472-9530



