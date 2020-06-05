All apartments in Jacksonville
1974 River Bluff Rd N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1974 River Bluff Rd N

1974 River Bluff Road North · No Longer Available
Location

1974 River Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Monterey

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f6b73c00a ----
This over-sized 3/2 has tons of space and feature a huge yard with mature trees. Freshly painted with new carpeting. All neutral colors perfect for any decor. The living room has a fireplace and ceiling to floor windows allowing light throughout. This wont last long... Call for your tour today!!

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Microwave
Indoor Fireplace
Outdoor Back Yard
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

