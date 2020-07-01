All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1967 Talladega Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1967 Talladega Road
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:48 AM

1967 Talladega Road

1967 Talladega Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1967 Talladega Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly remodeled nice 4BD/2BA family home in the Royal Terrace Neighborhood. Home features new paint, flooring, and appliances. W/D hookups and off street parking. Hurry, won't last long!
Status: Available

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of net income of 2.5X rent, NO evictions/filings in the past 5 years or felonies! NO PETS ALLOWED

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1967 Talladega Road have any available units?
1967 Talladega Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1967 Talladega Road have?
Some of 1967 Talladega Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1967 Talladega Road currently offering any rent specials?
1967 Talladega Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1967 Talladega Road pet-friendly?
No, 1967 Talladega Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1967 Talladega Road offer parking?
Yes, 1967 Talladega Road offers parking.
Does 1967 Talladega Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1967 Talladega Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1967 Talladega Road have a pool?
No, 1967 Talladega Road does not have a pool.
Does 1967 Talladega Road have accessible units?
No, 1967 Talladega Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1967 Talladega Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1967 Talladega Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia