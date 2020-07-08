All apartments in Jacksonville
1942 Derringer Road
1942 Derringer Road

1942 Derringer Road · No Longer Available
Location

1942 Derringer Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Holly Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with huge back yard! Open concept with a ton of light and 15 foot ceilings in the great room. Tile floors in kitchen and all bedrooms, only carpet is in the great room for comfort. Two car garage with plenty of room for storage. NO HOA, if you need to park a boat or trailer this may be the place for you!

One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Lawn Maintenance is included in price of rent. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com and an application is required to view the home. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least 6k in income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Chris Ford with ERA Real Estate for more information at fordchrisw@gmail.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Derringer Road have any available units?
1942 Derringer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1942 Derringer Road have?
Some of 1942 Derringer Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 Derringer Road currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Derringer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Derringer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 Derringer Road is pet friendly.
Does 1942 Derringer Road offer parking?
Yes, 1942 Derringer Road offers parking.
Does 1942 Derringer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 Derringer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Derringer Road have a pool?
No, 1942 Derringer Road does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Derringer Road have accessible units?
No, 1942 Derringer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Derringer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 Derringer Road has units with dishwashers.

