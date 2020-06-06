All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM

1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN

1939 Knottingham Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Knottingham Trace Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful ranch style home, situated on a spacious lot on a quiet street in desirable Sutton Lakes community. This property has a fully fenced back yard overlooking a Natural Preserve and a large screened in patio with outdoor kitchen. (appliances outside are AS IS) . Newly Remodeled Kitchen with brand new, matching, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile back-splash, granite counter tops, and luxury wood cabinets. Master bedroom offers his and hers walk in closets and vanities, with a huge garden tub and walk in shower. Featuring a separate living room with gas fireplace, spacious family room and open dining area. Community offers a club pool, playground and more! Resident benefit package $18.50/mo. Small pets under 20lbs considered with NRPF and monthly pet rent $15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 15
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN have any available units?
1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN have?
Some of 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN currently offering any rent specials?
1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN is pet friendly.
Does 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN offer parking?
Yes, 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN offers parking.
Does 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN have a pool?
Yes, 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN has a pool.
Does 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN have accessible units?
No, 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN has units with dishwashers.

