1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful ranch style home, situated on a spacious lot on a quiet street in desirable Sutton Lakes community. This property has a fully fenced back yard overlooking a Natural Preserve and a large screened in patio with outdoor kitchen. (appliances outside are AS IS) . Newly Remodeled Kitchen with brand new, matching, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile back-splash, granite counter tops, and luxury wood cabinets. Master bedroom offers his and hers walk in closets and vanities, with a huge garden tub and walk in shower. Featuring a separate living room with gas fireplace, spacious family room and open dining area. Community offers a club pool, playground and more! Resident benefit package $18.50/mo. Small pets under 20lbs considered with NRPF and monthly pet rent $15