Amenities

garage fireplace range refrigerator

all brick home , 4 bedrooms 2 bath, master bedroom big as football court! long drive way with a very spacious 4 car garage and great curb appeal! this can easily be your dream home! I'm looking for a decent , easy going tenant, who believe that rent must be paid on time, if you have any previous issues, talk to me, forgiveness will be giving to serious person. please do not text me with questions, must call, I screen tenants over the phone 1st. so be kind.