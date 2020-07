Amenities

NORTH LAVILLA 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St east, left on Forest St, 95 north, exit 353C Kings Rd north, right on Hiram St, left on Ella St, right on Fairfax St, to sign in the yard - 2BR, 1BA, LR/DR, kitchen (R/R), CHA, tile, carpet, 616 sf, off street parking, $600 security deposit, 1 yr lease, no pets, outside smoking only, [AV PM mg] available now.