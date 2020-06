Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

This cute all brick 3/1 home with wood floors is ready for you to move in! The location is convenient for transportation, shopping, the interstate and close to schools. Fenced back yard and carport with storage. Fireplace is non-functional. Pets considered with approval and $250 non-refund pet fee.