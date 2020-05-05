All apartments in Jacksonville
1917 ERLINE DR
1917 ERLINE DR

1917 Erline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Erline Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cute duplex unit with brand new flooring, replaced appliances,big yard,open floor plan with kitchen and dining combo.Easy to qualify. Proof of income will be requiredFirst month rent+deposit of the same amount will be required upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 ERLINE DR have any available units?
1917 ERLINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1917 ERLINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1917 ERLINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 ERLINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1917 ERLINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1917 ERLINE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1917 ERLINE DR offers parking.
Does 1917 ERLINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 ERLINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 ERLINE DR have a pool?
No, 1917 ERLINE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1917 ERLINE DR have accessible units?
No, 1917 ERLINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 ERLINE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 ERLINE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 ERLINE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 ERLINE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

