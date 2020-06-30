All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

1878 Willesdon Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is just what you're looking for! Large open floor-plan!
Home features, light wood floors throughout and carpeted bedrooms for comfort. Living, dining and kitchen all open for a true open floor plan. As you enter through the grand foyer you enter the family room. With lots of charm the family room boasts built in wall shelving, an entire wall of tall windows and wood blind shutters for the extra touch. Dining room is just off the kitchen and there is also an eat in area with bay windows. There is a sliding door off the eat in nook that leads out to the back, covered patio. Kitchen offers gas cook stove, black appliances, double stainless steel sinks, spacious pantry, and breakfast bar that separates the kitchen from the living room. The bedrooms are split with the master bedroom just off the living room. Master suite is a dream with all the space you need and master bath with separate, walk in shower, a relaxing garden tub to soak and double walk in closets. The master has beautiful bay windows and double sliding doors that lead out to a covered patio and private backyard. Separate laundry room that leads to the 2 car garage. Relax in the summers at 1 of the 3 sparkling pools the community has to offer. Located in the heart of Jacksonville, Sutton Lakes is just miles to the beaches and conveniently close to downtown Jacksonville.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1878 Willesdon Drive East have any available units?
1878 Willesdon Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1878 Willesdon Drive East have?
Some of 1878 Willesdon Drive East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1878 Willesdon Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
1878 Willesdon Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1878 Willesdon Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1878 Willesdon Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 1878 Willesdon Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 1878 Willesdon Drive East offers parking.
Does 1878 Willesdon Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1878 Willesdon Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1878 Willesdon Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 1878 Willesdon Drive East has a pool.
Does 1878 Willesdon Drive East have accessible units?
No, 1878 Willesdon Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 1878 Willesdon Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1878 Willesdon Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.

