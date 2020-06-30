1878 Willesdon Drive East

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is just what you're looking for! Large open floor-plan!

Home features, light wood floors throughout and carpeted bedrooms for comfort. Living, dining and kitchen all open for a true open floor plan. As you enter through the grand foyer you enter the family room. With lots of charm the family room boasts built in wall shelving, an entire wall of tall windows and wood blind shutters for the extra touch. Dining room is just off the kitchen and there is also an eat in area with bay windows. There is a sliding door off the eat in nook that leads out to the back, covered patio. Kitchen offers gas cook stove, black appliances, double stainless steel sinks, spacious pantry, and breakfast bar that separates the kitchen from the living room. The bedrooms are split with the master bedroom just off the living room. Master suite is a dream with all the space you need and master bath with separate, walk in shower, a relaxing garden tub to soak and double walk in closets. The master has beautiful bay windows and double sliding doors that lead out to a covered patio and private backyard. Separate laundry room that leads to the 2 car garage. Relax in the summers at 1 of the 3 sparkling pools the community has to offer. Located in the heart of Jacksonville, Sutton Lakes is just miles to the beaches and conveniently close to downtown Jacksonville.



