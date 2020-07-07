1873 POWELL PL

Amenities

AVONDALE SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: Park Street west, left onto King Street, right onto St. Johns Ave, left onto Powell Place to property on left. 3 bedroom, 3 baths, large great room with 22 foot tall wood beam ceiling, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel countertops and appliances (R/R/DW/MW/GD), library with built in bookshelves, master bathroom has large closets, walk in shower and separate jacuzzi tub, balcony with river views, w/d (as is), driveway with attached storage, CHA, fully fenced yard, $2250 sec dep, lease term negotiable, lawn service negotiable, non-smoking, may consider pet w/NRPF [AVLB lr/rs] available now.