All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1873 POWELL PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1873 POWELL PL
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

1873 POWELL PL

1873 Powell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1873 Powell Place, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVONDALE SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: Park Street west, left onto King Street, right onto St. Johns Ave, left onto Powell Place to property on left. 3 bedroom, 3 baths, large great room with 22 foot tall wood beam ceiling, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel countertops and appliances (R/R/DW/MW/GD), library with built in bookshelves, master bathroom has large closets, walk in shower and separate jacuzzi tub, balcony with river views, w/d (as is), driveway with attached storage, CHA, fully fenced yard, $2250 sec dep, lease term negotiable, lawn service negotiable, non-smoking, may consider pet w/NRPF [AVLB lr/rs] available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1873 POWELL PL have any available units?
1873 POWELL PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1873 POWELL PL have?
Some of 1873 POWELL PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1873 POWELL PL currently offering any rent specials?
1873 POWELL PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1873 POWELL PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1873 POWELL PL is pet friendly.
Does 1873 POWELL PL offer parking?
Yes, 1873 POWELL PL offers parking.
Does 1873 POWELL PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1873 POWELL PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1873 POWELL PL have a pool?
No, 1873 POWELL PL does not have a pool.
Does 1873 POWELL PL have accessible units?
No, 1873 POWELL PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1873 POWELL PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1873 POWELL PL has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia