187 Annandale Drive East
187 Annandale Drive East

187 Annandale Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

187 Annandale Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Annandale Drive East have any available units?
187 Annandale Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 187 Annandale Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
187 Annandale Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Annandale Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 187 Annandale Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 187 Annandale Drive East offer parking?
No, 187 Annandale Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 187 Annandale Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Annandale Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Annandale Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 187 Annandale Drive East has a pool.
Does 187 Annandale Drive East have accessible units?
No, 187 Annandale Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Annandale Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Annandale Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Annandale Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Annandale Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
