Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1856 Cornell Rd

1856 Cornell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1856 Cornell Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
1856 Cornell Rd Available 07/01/19 Cute 2 bedroom home in the San Jose area! - **AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2019**

Nicely renovated home in the San Jose area of Jacksonville! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Beautiful cabinets with great storage. The home has nice wood flooring throughout. Separate formal dining room. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. Good size bedroom, completely remodeled bathroom as well! There is an enclosed front patio. This home has a single car garage and includes washer/dryer. Backyard is enclosed and has a large back patio. This home sits on a large corner lot! This one is a must see and won't last long!

Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4482523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 Cornell Rd have any available units?
1856 Cornell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1856 Cornell Rd have?
Some of 1856 Cornell Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 Cornell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1856 Cornell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 Cornell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1856 Cornell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1856 Cornell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1856 Cornell Rd offers parking.
Does 1856 Cornell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1856 Cornell Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 Cornell Rd have a pool?
No, 1856 Cornell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1856 Cornell Rd have accessible units?
No, 1856 Cornell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 Cornell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1856 Cornell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
