1856 Cornell Rd Available 07/01/19 Cute 2 bedroom home in the San Jose area! - **AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2019**



Nicely renovated home in the San Jose area of Jacksonville! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Beautiful cabinets with great storage. The home has nice wood flooring throughout. Separate formal dining room. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. Good size bedroom, completely remodeled bathroom as well! There is an enclosed front patio. This home has a single car garage and includes washer/dryer. Backyard is enclosed and has a large back patio. This home sits on a large corner lot! This one is a must see and won't last long!



Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



