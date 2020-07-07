1855 Cedar River Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/070502908c ---- Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bath red brick beauty. Features Original wood floors, updated appliances, master suite with Jacuzzi tub, fenced yard with large storage shed. This home is a must see!! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.