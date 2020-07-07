All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

1855 Cedar River Dr

1855 Cedar River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1855 Cedar River Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/070502908c ---- Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bath red brick beauty. Features Original wood floors, updated appliances, master suite with Jacuzzi tub, fenced yard with large storage shed. This home is a must see!! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Cedar River Dr have any available units?
1855 Cedar River Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1855 Cedar River Dr have?
Some of 1855 Cedar River Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 Cedar River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Cedar River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Cedar River Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1855 Cedar River Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1855 Cedar River Dr offer parking?
No, 1855 Cedar River Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1855 Cedar River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 Cedar River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Cedar River Dr have a pool?
No, 1855 Cedar River Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1855 Cedar River Dr have accessible units?
No, 1855 Cedar River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Cedar River Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 Cedar River Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

