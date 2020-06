Amenities

AVONDALE HISTORIC HOME FOR RENT. From Downtown Take Riverside Ave, West to left on KIng Street, to right on Saint Johns Ave, to left on Avondale Cir, to house on left -- 3 bedroom, 3 baths,foyer, living room, dining room with built-ins, large family/entertainment room with lots of windows,kitchen (R,GR,O,MW, DW) CHA, wood and tile flrs, large open porch on front and rear, large patio, laundry room with washer/dryer hkup,lots of closet space, no covered parking, driveway,