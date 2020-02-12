1824 Decottes Street

Amenities

carport recently renovated air conditioning microwave range oven

Fully Renovated & Spectacular 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath home ready for occupancy!



Close to downtown Jax and very convenient.



Features:



- Large Yard - Covered Carport - Central Heating & Air - New Appliances at move in - Seasoned Landlord



Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



