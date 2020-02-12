All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:14 PM

1824 Decottes Street

1824 Decottes Street · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Decottes Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Fully Renovated & Spectacular 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath home ready for occupancy!

Close to downtown Jax and very convenient.

Features:

- Large Yard - Covered Carport - Central Heating & Air - New Appliances at move in - Seasoned Landlord

Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Air conditioning, Carport, Fenced yard, Heat - electric, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Decottes Street have any available units?
1824 Decottes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 Decottes Street have?
Some of 1824 Decottes Street's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Decottes Street currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Decottes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Decottes Street pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Decottes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1824 Decottes Street offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Decottes Street offers parking.
Does 1824 Decottes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Decottes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Decottes Street have a pool?
No, 1824 Decottes Street does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Decottes Street have accessible units?
No, 1824 Decottes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Decottes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Decottes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
