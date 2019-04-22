1817 WILLOW BRANCH TER

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious bottom unit of this gorgeous waterfront duplex features tons of natural sunlight, original hardwood floors, a kitchen featuring original built-in cabinets, an outdoor terrace, waterfront view, one off street parking spot + more. The three bedrooms are huge, and the living and dining areas are open and perfect for entertaining. The living room features a brick fireplace and don't forget in unit laundry. Pets are case by case basis. Just blocks from the shoppes on St Johns and close to St Vincent Hospital.