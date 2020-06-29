1816 LAYTON RD

This adorable 3/2 has been recently renovated and is ready for a new family! This home has two separate living areas which one of them can act as an office or playroom. This home has fresh paint and newer SS appliances. The laundry room is inside and the washer and dryer are included. You won't want to miss this opportunity!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
