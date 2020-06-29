All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:48 PM

1816 LAYTON RD

1816 Layton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Layton Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This adorable 3/2 has been recently renovated and is ready for a new family! This home has two separate living areas which one of them can act as an office or playroom. This home has fresh paint and newer SS appliances. The laundry room is inside and the washer and dryer are included. You won't want to miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 LAYTON RD have any available units?
1816 LAYTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 LAYTON RD have?
Some of 1816 LAYTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 LAYTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
1816 LAYTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 LAYTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 1816 LAYTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1816 LAYTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 1816 LAYTON RD offers parking.
Does 1816 LAYTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 LAYTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 LAYTON RD have a pool?
No, 1816 LAYTON RD does not have a pool.
Does 1816 LAYTON RD have accessible units?
No, 1816 LAYTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 LAYTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 LAYTON RD has units with dishwashers.

