Jacksonville, FL
1815 W 11th St.
Last updated April 2 2020 at 8:57 PM

1815 W 11th St.

1815 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1815 West 11th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
A beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house just became available for rent! Nice floors, plenty of windows and sunlight! Brick front, beautiful archways, high ceilings! Located minutes from all major highways and downtown Jacksonville. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent (WAC) and $55 application fee. Home comes with window units for AC.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 W 11th St. have any available units?
1815 W 11th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 W 11th St. have?
Some of 1815 W 11th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 W 11th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1815 W 11th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 W 11th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 W 11th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1815 W 11th St. offer parking?
No, 1815 W 11th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1815 W 11th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 W 11th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 W 11th St. have a pool?
No, 1815 W 11th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1815 W 11th St. have accessible units?
No, 1815 W 11th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 W 11th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 W 11th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

