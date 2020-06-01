1815 W 11th St.

Amenities
A beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house just became available for rent! Nice floors, plenty of windows and sunlight! Brick front, beautiful archways, high ceilings! Located minutes from all major highways and downtown Jacksonville. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent (WAC) and $55 application fee. Home comes with window units for AC.
