1815 W 11th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

A beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house just became available for rent! Nice floors, plenty of windows and sunlight! Brick front, beautiful archways, high ceilings! Located minutes from all major highways and downtown Jacksonville. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent (WAC) and $55 application fee. Home comes with window units for AC.

A beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house just became available for rent! Nice floors, plenty of windows and sunlight! Brick front, beautiful archways, high ceilings! Located minutes from all major highways and downtown Jacksonville. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent (WAC) and $55 application fee. Home comes with window units for AC.