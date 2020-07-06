1807 Harvester St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b398cd808a ---- Beautifully updated 4BR/2BA, 1,400 sq feet Lake Shore home with fenced back yard and larger corner lot. You\'ll feel at home when you walk into this open, split bedroom floor plan. Galley kitchen centrally positioned between the dining area, living room, and family room. Living room/dining L-shaped combo with additional den space and inside laundry. Beautiful interior and exterior with carpet in all bedrooms. New light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Large living and family rooms perfect for get togethers. Yard is great for kids and/or dogs. Storage shed for mowers, tools, etc.Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.