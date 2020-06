Amenities

ST NICHOLAS HOUSE FOR RENT. From Riverside, I-95 south, exit 90 East/Beaches Exit, bear right at Beach, left on Mayfair, right on Valley to house straight ahead. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen (no dishwasher and very small)(R/R/MW), CHA, washer/dryer hkup, approx. 966 sf, Hardwood and tile, garage for storage, may consider small pet w/NRPF($300), no smoking, $1075 sec deposit, 1 year lease, [VLB de] available July 1st