Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

1804 BRANCH VINE DR W

1804 Branch Vine Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Branch Vine Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings this home is Light and Bright. Foyer opens to Formal Living and Dining Rooms to Family Room with Fireplace and Doors to Large Enclosed Florida Room. Split Plan, 3 Bedrooms include Large Master Suite with Bay Window, Bathroom features Tub with Jets, Separate Shower, 2 Walk in Closets. Eat in Kitchen with Island, Granite Counters and New Appliances. Inside Laundry room, 2 car Garage, Situated on a large corner lot with Private Fenced Backyard. Gated Community with Pool, Tennis, Baseball, Basketball, Playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W have any available units?
1804 BRANCH VINE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W have?
Some of 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
1804 BRANCH VINE DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W pet-friendly?
No, 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W offer parking?
Yes, 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W offers parking.
Does 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W have a pool?
Yes, 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W has a pool.
Does 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W have accessible units?
No, 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 BRANCH VINE DR W does not have units with dishwashers.

