1804 BRANCH VINE DR W

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings this home is Light and Bright. Foyer opens to Formal Living and Dining Rooms to Family Room with Fireplace and Doors to Large Enclosed Florida Room. Split Plan, 3 Bedrooms include Large Master Suite with Bay Window, Bathroom features Tub with Jets, Separate Shower, 2 Walk in Closets. Eat in Kitchen with Island, Granite Counters and New Appliances. Inside Laundry room, 2 car Garage, Situated on a large corner lot with Private Fenced Backyard. Gated Community with Pool, Tennis, Baseball, Basketball, Playground.