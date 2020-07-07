All apartments in Jacksonville
1786 Tall Tree Drive East
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

1786 Tall Tree Drive East

1786 Tall Tree Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

1786 Tall Tree Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ccbf49a022 ----
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING ON MARCH 11TH. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MAY 10TH. Interior pictures coming soon. Lovely home in The Woods. Eat-in kitchen has an island and breakfast bar and opens to family room and separate dining room. Formal LR could be used as office/den. Family room has views of the pond and a wood-burning fireplace. The Woods Community is gated with a security guard. Amenities include a community pool, playground, nature trails, clubhouse, basketball and tennis courts. Application Fee $50 per adult. $75 Lease Prep Fee due at lease signing. Pets welcome with an approved screening at petscreening.com ($20 each) and increased security deposit. Renters Insurance required.

4 Miles Of Nature Trails
Baseball And Soccer Fields
Community Clubhouse
Community Playground
Community Pool
Gated Community With Security Gaurds
Jr Olympic Pool
Lifeguards During Summer Months
Lighted Basketball Court
Lighted Tennis Courts
Two Car Garage
View Of Pond
Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1786 Tall Tree Drive East have any available units?
1786 Tall Tree Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1786 Tall Tree Drive East have?
Some of 1786 Tall Tree Drive East's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1786 Tall Tree Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
1786 Tall Tree Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1786 Tall Tree Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1786 Tall Tree Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 1786 Tall Tree Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 1786 Tall Tree Drive East offers parking.
Does 1786 Tall Tree Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1786 Tall Tree Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1786 Tall Tree Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 1786 Tall Tree Drive East has a pool.
Does 1786 Tall Tree Drive East have accessible units?
No, 1786 Tall Tree Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 1786 Tall Tree Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1786 Tall Tree Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.

