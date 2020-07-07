1786 Tall Tree Drive East

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING ON MARCH 11TH. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MAY 10TH. Interior pictures coming soon. Lovely home in The Woods. Eat-in kitchen has an island and breakfast bar and opens to family room and separate dining room. Formal LR could be used as office/den. Family room has views of the pond and a wood-burning fireplace. The Woods Community is gated with a security guard. Amenities include a community pool, playground, nature trails, clubhouse, basketball and tennis courts. Application Fee $50 per adult. $75 Lease Prep Fee due at lease signing. Pets welcome with an approved screening at petscreening.com ($20 each) and increased security deposit. Renters Insurance required.



