Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
175 ASBURY HILL CT
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

175 ASBURY HILL CT

175 Asbury Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

175 Asbury Hill Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
A family home with magnificent views on a private small cul-de-sac. Inside you will find an immensely expansive California bar top/island for food prep & entertaining, along w/ 42'' espresso stained cabinetry & stainless appliances in this gourmet kitchen. Office has elegant double French door entry. The great room has brand new luxury laminate wood flooring with access to covered & screened lanai (large enough for a hot tub & furniture set!). Master bedroom easily accommodates a large king bed set & master bath has double vanities, garden tub, stand up shower & over-sized walk-in closet. Outside the yard is fully fenced for your pets with tranquil water views at sunset! Community amenities are superb including pool, fitness, tennis, basketball & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 ASBURY HILL CT have any available units?
175 ASBURY HILL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 ASBURY HILL CT have?
Some of 175 ASBURY HILL CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 ASBURY HILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
175 ASBURY HILL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 ASBURY HILL CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 ASBURY HILL CT is pet friendly.
Does 175 ASBURY HILL CT offer parking?
No, 175 ASBURY HILL CT does not offer parking.
Does 175 ASBURY HILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 ASBURY HILL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 ASBURY HILL CT have a pool?
Yes, 175 ASBURY HILL CT has a pool.
Does 175 ASBURY HILL CT have accessible units?
No, 175 ASBURY HILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 175 ASBURY HILL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 ASBURY HILL CT has units with dishwashers.

