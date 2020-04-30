175 ASBURY HILL CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

A family home with magnificent views on a private small cul-de-sac. Inside you will find an immensely expansive California bar top/island for food prep & entertaining, along w/ 42'' espresso stained cabinetry & stainless appliances in this gourmet kitchen. Office has elegant double French door entry. The great room has brand new luxury laminate wood flooring with access to covered & screened lanai (large enough for a hot tub & furniture set!). Master bedroom easily accommodates a large king bed set & master bath has double vanities, garden tub, stand up shower & over-sized walk-in closet. Outside the yard is fully fenced for your pets with tranquil water views at sunset! Community amenities are superb including pool, fitness, tennis, basketball & more!