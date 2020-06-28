All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:07 PM

1734 Brackland St

1734 Brackland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1734 Brackland Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated 3bd 1 bath - Property Id: 149986

Hands Down the BEST house on the block! Welcome home to this AMAZING newly revonated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home which has been recently updated. This home has a new repairs to roof, new plumbing, new AC, new hot water heater, and washer and dryer hook up. This home is conveniently located near shopping and the downtown area with it's many attractions. Schedule your showing today. $900 rent plus $900 deposit. No vouchers. Home is also for sell.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149986p
Property Id 149986

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Brackland St have any available units?
1734 Brackland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 Brackland St have?
Some of 1734 Brackland St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 Brackland St currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Brackland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Brackland St pet-friendly?
No, 1734 Brackland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1734 Brackland St offer parking?
No, 1734 Brackland St does not offer parking.
Does 1734 Brackland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 Brackland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Brackland St have a pool?
No, 1734 Brackland St does not have a pool.
Does 1734 Brackland St have accessible units?
No, 1734 Brackland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Brackland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 Brackland St does not have units with dishwashers.
