1733 RIVER RD

SAN MARCO RIVER VIEW 1st FLOOR APARTMENT (Quadraplex) FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park Street east enter I-95 S Ramp-exit San Marco, right at exit, right Landon Ave, right River Rd. right to sign. One bedroom, living room/dining room combo, one bath, kitchen (R/R/DW), central heat & air, hardwood and tile floors, newer washer/dryer, 1 car garage, ceiling fans, pest control included in rent, secured building, approximately 900 square feet, $1,025 security deposit, 1 year lease, no pets, non-smoking, [AVK BK] #1 available now