Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

1733 RIVER RD

1733 River Road · No Longer Available
Location

1733 River Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SAN MARCO RIVER VIEW 1st FLOOR APARTMENT (Quadraplex) FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park Street east enter I-95 S Ramp-exit San Marco, right at exit, right Landon Ave, right River Rd. right to sign. One bedroom, living room/dining room combo, one bath, kitchen (R/R/DW), central heat & air, hardwood and tile floors, newer washer/dryer, 1 car garage, ceiling fans, pest control included in rent, secured building, approximately 900 square feet, $1,025 security deposit, 1 year lease, no pets, non-smoking, [AVK BK] #1 available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 RIVER RD have any available units?
1733 RIVER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 RIVER RD have?
Some of 1733 RIVER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 RIVER RD currently offering any rent specials?
1733 RIVER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 RIVER RD pet-friendly?
No, 1733 RIVER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1733 RIVER RD offer parking?
Yes, 1733 RIVER RD offers parking.
Does 1733 RIVER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1733 RIVER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 RIVER RD have a pool?
No, 1733 RIVER RD does not have a pool.
Does 1733 RIVER RD have accessible units?
No, 1733 RIVER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 RIVER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1733 RIVER RD has units with dishwashers.
