1729 HIDDEN FOREST LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This Gorgeous home overlooking the water will meet all your needs. It is a 4/2 that has a flex space that could be an office or 5th bedroom plus a den separate from the living room! You'll have more space for entertaining than you will know what to do with. New carpet with fresh paint! Come see today!