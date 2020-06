Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

This charming house in the heart of San Marco,within walking distance from the San Marco Square this 1 bedroom 1 bath unit offers an eat-in kitchen, separate living and dining areas, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer and yard sevice! The rent also includes up to $100 each month for utilities!