All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1719 W 26th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1719 W 26th St
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

1719 W 26th St

1719 West 26th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1719 West 26th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17a742a019 ----
-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult.
-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.
-Administration fee is $150. Pet fee is $200 per preapproved pet.
-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 W 26th St have any available units?
1719 W 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1719 W 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
1719 W 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 W 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 W 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 1719 W 26th St offer parking?
No, 1719 W 26th St does not offer parking.
Does 1719 W 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 W 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 W 26th St have a pool?
No, 1719 W 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 1719 W 26th St have accessible units?
No, 1719 W 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 W 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 W 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 W 26th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1719 W 26th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia