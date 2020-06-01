1715 Sheridan St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f090a7033 ----

Freshly renovated home on Sheridan Street ready for move in! Hardwood flooring throughout and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint, & more! *Rental Rate includes utilities!*Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!



BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com

Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.