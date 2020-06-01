All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

Location

1715 Sheridan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
South Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f090a7033 ----
Freshly renovated home on Sheridan Street ready for move in! Hardwood flooring throughout and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint, & more! *Rental Rate includes utilities!*Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Sheridan St have any available units?
1715 Sheridan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Sheridan St have?
Some of 1715 Sheridan St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Sheridan St currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Sheridan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Sheridan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Sheridan St is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Sheridan St offer parking?
No, 1715 Sheridan St does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Sheridan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Sheridan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Sheridan St have a pool?
No, 1715 Sheridan St does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Sheridan St have accessible units?
No, 1715 Sheridan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Sheridan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Sheridan St does not have units with dishwashers.

