1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 story town home in gated community for rent! This end unit offers a spacious back patio and attached one car garage. First floor has a bright and wide open living space with open kitchen and half bath. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Unit is closest unit to the amazing community pool and playground. Pets under 50lbs considered, 2 max. Non-refundable Pet Fee: $200 per pet. ** APPLICATION LINK - https://pennymac.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=f343a2f5-37b0-4c5c-9b42-0cf33dced12d&source=Website **