Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2

1708 W Forest Lake Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1708 W Forest Lake Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 story town home in gated community for rent! This end unit offers a spacious back patio and attached one car garage. First floor has a bright and wide open living space with open kitchen and half bath. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Unit is closest unit to the amazing community pool and playground. Pets under 50lbs considered, 2 max. Non-refundable Pet Fee: $200 per pet. ** APPLICATION LINK - https://pennymac.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=f343a2f5-37b0-4c5c-9b42-0cf33dced12d&source=Website **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 have any available units?
1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 have?
Some of 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 has a pool.
Does 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Forest Lake Cir W Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
