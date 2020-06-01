All apartments in Jacksonville
1688 Fair St
1688 Fair St

1688 Fair Street · No Longer Available
Location

1688 Fair Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9120f74033 ----
Located on Jacksonville Westside, this adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home features 748 sq ft. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher along with many other features that you\'ll fall in love with. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! Section 8 accepted.

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 Fair St have any available units?
1688 Fair St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1688 Fair St have?
Some of 1688 Fair St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 Fair St currently offering any rent specials?
1688 Fair St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 Fair St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1688 Fair St is pet friendly.
Does 1688 Fair St offer parking?
No, 1688 Fair St does not offer parking.
Does 1688 Fair St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1688 Fair St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 Fair St have a pool?
No, 1688 Fair St does not have a pool.
Does 1688 Fair St have accessible units?
No, 1688 Fair St does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 Fair St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1688 Fair St has units with dishwashers.

