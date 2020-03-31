1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR

Amenities

NEW! Lennar Homes Townhome: Key West floor plan, 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 1 car garage. Features: Quartz kitchen counter tops w/42' cabs, Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances (refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave), wood-inspired tile flooring in the main areas and extend into family and halls downstairs. Carpeted bedrooms, washer & dryer included & screened lanai. Located just minutes to downtown, Episcopal HS, Bishop Kenny, Douglas Anderson HS, Landon MS and other terrific public schools. Owner will manage the property. Don't wait. This townhome is beautiful and won't last long.