All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:29 PM

1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR

1684 Pottsburg Point Dr · (904) 221-8851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1684 Pottsburg Point Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Empire Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1574 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW! Lennar Homes Townhome: Key West floor plan, 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 1 car garage. Features: Quartz kitchen counter tops w/42' cabs, Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances (refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave), wood-inspired tile flooring in the main areas and extend into family and halls downstairs. Carpeted bedrooms, washer & dryer included & screened lanai. Located just minutes to downtown, Episcopal HS, Bishop Kenny, Douglas Anderson HS, Landon MS and other terrific public schools. Owner will manage the property. Don't wait. This townhome is beautiful and won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR have any available units?
1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR have?
Some of 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR offer parking?
Yes, 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR does offer parking.
Does 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR have a pool?
No, 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1684 POTTSBURG POINT DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity