1656 Dover Hill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Girvin
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful executive ''pool'' home with built in book cases and entertainment center in the family room. House is equipped with a full back-up generator; very helpful during a power outage. Gourmet kitchen with double ovens. Gas fireplace. Fully screened swimming pool. Office can serve as a fourth bedroom. Lawn and pool service is included in the rental. NOTE: Photos are from our previous listing and not current. Interior recently repainted & carpeted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1656 DOVER HILL DR have any available units?
1656 DOVER HILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.