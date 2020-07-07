All apartments in Jacksonville
1647 Union

1647 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

1647 Union Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Nice cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has recently been rehabbed. Apartment offers all appliances, large closets, off street parking, central A/C and burglar bars.
The apartment community is conveniently located near I-95 and very close to downtown and local bus stops. This property is also very close to local shopping and restaurants in the area. All apartments have burglar bars and the property is well lit at night with 24hr camera surveillance. Come see this nice, clean, and quiet community today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Union have any available units?
1647 Union doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 Union have?
Some of 1647 Union's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Union currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Union is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Union pet-friendly?
No, 1647 Union is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1647 Union offer parking?
Yes, 1647 Union offers parking.
Does 1647 Union have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 Union does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Union have a pool?
No, 1647 Union does not have a pool.
Does 1647 Union have accessible units?
Yes, 1647 Union has accessible units.
Does 1647 Union have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 Union does not have units with dishwashers.

