1647 Union

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Nice cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has recently been rehabbed. Apartment offers all appliances, large closets, off street parking, central A/C and burglar bars.

The apartment community is conveniently located near I-95 and very close to downtown and local bus stops. This property is also very close to local shopping and restaurants in the area. All apartments have burglar bars and the property is well lit at night with 24hr camera surveillance. Come see this nice, clean, and quiet community today!