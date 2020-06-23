16348 TISONS BLUFF RD

Amenities

Ring In the New Year with this beauty in Yellow Bluff. Four bedroom two bath home with formal dining room/office. Kitchen features island and stainless appliances open to the family room and additional dining area. Enjoy the screen room with a nice view of the large wooded backyard. Owner's suite boasts a private bath and a walk in closet. Three guest rooms and guest bath with a separate laundry room.This home has washer & dryer (as -is) and a well for the irrigation and water softener. Small pets upon owner approval. ($250 per pet fee) Yellow Bluff Landing has pools, playgrounds, athletic courts, and a soccer field. Popular food trucks on the weekends at the clubhouse. Close to River City Marketplace and I95 & I295. Easy Commute to NAS MAyport & Kings Bay.