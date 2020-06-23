All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
16348 TISONS BLUFF RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16348 TISONS BLUFF RD

16348 Tisons Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16348 Tisons Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ring In the New Year with this beauty in Yellow Bluff. Four bedroom two bath home with formal dining room/office. Kitchen features island and stainless appliances open to the family room and additional dining area. Enjoy the screen room with a nice view of the large wooded backyard. Owner's suite boasts a private bath and a walk in closet. Three guest rooms and guest bath with a separate laundry room.This home has washer & dryer (as -is) and a well for the irrigation and water softener. Small pets upon owner approval. ($250 per pet fee) Yellow Bluff Landing has pools, playgrounds, athletic courts, and a soccer field. Popular food trucks on the weekends at the clubhouse. Close to River City Marketplace and I95 & I295. Easy Commute to NAS MAyport & Kings Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD have any available units?
16348 TISONS BLUFF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD have?
Some of 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD currently offering any rent specials?
16348 TISONS BLUFF RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD is pet friendly.
Does 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD offer parking?
No, 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD does not offer parking.
Does 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD have a pool?
Yes, 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD has a pool.
Does 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD have accessible units?
No, 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16348 TISONS BLUFF RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia