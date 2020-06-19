All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:52 AM

16319 TISONS BLUFF RD

16319 Tisons Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

16319 Tisons Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Located in NE Jacksonville rent this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with three car garage, screened patio and fenced backyard. Split floor plan, living dining combo and breakfast room open to kitchen. Owner suite features garden tub, tile shower and two vanities. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. Tenants will have full access to Yellow Bluff Landings first class amenities: Clubhouse with kitchen, state of the art fitness center, covered veranda with outdoor fireplace, resort style pool with kid's splash fun zone, 2 lighted tennis courts, playground, sand volleyball court, full soccer field, baseball field, 2 regulation sized basketball courts and fenced dog park. Available for immediate occupancy. PROPERTY ALSO FOR SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD have any available units?
16319 TISONS BLUFF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD have?
Some of 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD currently offering any rent specials?
16319 TISONS BLUFF RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD is pet friendly.
Does 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD offer parking?
Yes, 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD offers parking.
Does 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD have a pool?
Yes, 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD has a pool.
Does 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD have accessible units?
No, 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16319 TISONS BLUFF RD has units with dishwashers.

