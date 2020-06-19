16319 TISONS BLUFF RD

Amenities

Located in NE Jacksonville rent this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with three car garage, screened patio and fenced backyard. Split floor plan, living dining combo and breakfast room open to kitchen. Owner suite features garden tub, tile shower and two vanities. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. Tenants will have full access to Yellow Bluff Landings first class amenities: Clubhouse with kitchen, state of the art fitness center, covered veranda with outdoor fireplace, resort style pool with kid's splash fun zone, 2 lighted tennis courts, playground, sand volleyball court, full soccer field, baseball field, 2 regulation sized basketball courts and fenced dog park. Available for immediate occupancy. PROPERTY ALSO FOR SALE.