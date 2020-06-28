All apartments in Jacksonville
1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT

1625 Sheffield Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Sheffield Park Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 5/6 bedroom 4.5 bath dream home. This home is on a rare cul-de-sac lot with front and rear views of the Queens Harbour Golf course. The rear views direct your eyes across the 13th hole to captivating views of the marsh, intracoastal waterway (ICW) and beyond. Very few homes can boast of such views! The rear of the home faces due east for breathtaking sunrises from the back porch, the elevated screened balcony and every rear facing window in the home. Perfect for brilliant sunrise displays in the morning or perfect shade in the afternoon. Created by renowned architect Gary Poimboeuf, this home is a masterpiece of design and explicit architectural features you must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT have any available units?
1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT have?
Some of 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT currently offering any rent specials?
1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT pet-friendly?
No, 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT offer parking?
Yes, 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT offers parking.
Does 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT have a pool?
Yes, 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT has a pool.
Does 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT have accessible units?
No, 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT does not have units with dishwashers.
