1625 SHEFFIELD PARK CT

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 5/6 bedroom 4.5 bath dream home. This home is on a rare cul-de-sac lot with front and rear views of the Queens Harbour Golf course. The rear views direct your eyes across the 13th hole to captivating views of the marsh, intracoastal waterway (ICW) and beyond. Very few homes can boast of such views! The rear of the home faces due east for breathtaking sunrises from the back porch, the elevated screened balcony and every rear facing window in the home. Perfect for brilliant sunrise displays in the morning or perfect shade in the afternoon. Created by renowned architect Gary Poimboeuf, this home is a masterpiece of design and explicit architectural features you must see to appreciate.