Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel pool elevator microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

Four Bedroom and two Bath. Beautiful quartz kitchen countertops with stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), wood ceramic tile throughout the main living areas, Pre-wired security system, Nexia(tm) Home Automation, pavers on screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. This is a must see! Hope is occupied. Must call or email for an appointment.