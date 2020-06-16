1616 RIVER RD

Amenities

**AVAILABLE JUNE 20th, 2020**This luxury townhome boasts almost 2,300 sqft. of living space w/ 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms located in the well sought out San Marco area! This unit is located on the 2nd floor.Have beautiful tile flooring throughout the living room,formal dining, kitchen & half bathroom.Kitchen has gorgeous 42' cabinets,granite countertops & high-end stainless steel appliances.Living room has a gas fireplace & a screened in patio!Upstairs there is a large laundry room with front loading washer/dryer included.Each bedroom upstairs has a full bathroom attached to it.Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet w/ upgraded shelving.The bathroom features a large jetted tub, walk-in shower & dual sinks!Both guest rooms are a great size as well!