Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:22 AM

1616 RIVER RD

1616 River Road · (904) 349-1257
Location

1616 River Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2246 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**AVAILABLE JUNE 20th, 2020**This luxury townhome boasts almost 2,300 sqft. of living space w/ 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms located in the well sought out San Marco area! This unit is located on the 2nd floor.Have beautiful tile flooring throughout the living room,formal dining, kitchen & half bathroom.Kitchen has gorgeous 42' cabinets,granite countertops & high-end stainless steel appliances.Living room has a gas fireplace & a screened in patio!Upstairs there is a large laundry room with front loading washer/dryer included.Each bedroom upstairs has a full bathroom attached to it.Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet w/ upgraded shelving.The bathroom features a large jetted tub, walk-in shower & dual sinks!Both guest rooms are a great size as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 RIVER RD have any available units?
1616 RIVER RD has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 RIVER RD have?
Some of 1616 RIVER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 RIVER RD currently offering any rent specials?
1616 RIVER RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 RIVER RD pet-friendly?
No, 1616 RIVER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1616 RIVER RD offer parking?
Yes, 1616 RIVER RD does offer parking.
Does 1616 RIVER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 RIVER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 RIVER RD have a pool?
No, 1616 RIVER RD does not have a pool.
Does 1616 RIVER RD have accessible units?
No, 1616 RIVER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 RIVER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 RIVER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
