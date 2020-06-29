All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
16156 Blossom Lake Drive
16156 Blossom Lake Drive

Location

16156 Blossom Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Great Special, must act quickly to get some money in your pocket for the fast approaching Holidays! Call or email me for the details. This beautiful home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms and 2 car garage. Granite kitchen countertops, 42&quot; cabinets, stainless steel appliances, crown moulding in the main living areas and Master Suite, Home Automation, screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Most pets allowed upon approval. You really don't want to miss out on this one. Ready for move in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16156 Blossom Lake Drive have any available units?
16156 Blossom Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16156 Blossom Lake Drive have?
Some of 16156 Blossom Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16156 Blossom Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16156 Blossom Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16156 Blossom Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16156 Blossom Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16156 Blossom Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16156 Blossom Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 16156 Blossom Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16156 Blossom Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16156 Blossom Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 16156 Blossom Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16156 Blossom Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 16156 Blossom Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16156 Blossom Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16156 Blossom Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
