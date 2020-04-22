1611 West 30th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Moncrief Park
Fully re-modeled home! includes: * New A/C unit * New kitchen * New bathrooms * New doors (all of them!) * New garage door * New paint * New carpet in 2 bedrooms * Refinished hardwood floors.
Disabled friendly with durable ramp access to front door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
