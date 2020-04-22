All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 25 2020

1611 West 30th Street

1611 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1611 West 30th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully re-modeled home! includes: * New A/C unit * New kitchen * New bathrooms * New doors (all of them!) * New garage door * New paint * New carpet in 2 bedrooms * Refinished hardwood floors.

Disabled friendly with durable ramp access to front door.

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY FEB 22 AND SUN 23 FROM 10AM TO 5PM
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 West 30th Street have any available units?
1611 West 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 West 30th Street have?
Some of 1611 West 30th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1611 West 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1611 West 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1611 West 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1611 West 30th Street offers parking.
Does 1611 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 West 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 1611 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1611 West 30th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1611 West 30th Street has accessible units.
Does 1611 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 West 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

