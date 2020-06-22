All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1611 Stockton Street - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1611 Stockton Street - 5
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

1611 Stockton Street - 5

1611 Stockton Street · (904) 204-1733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1611 Stockton Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
ELECTRICITY AND WATER INCLUDED. Beautiful unit from top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, solid surface counters, and porcelain tile. The bathroom has updated fixtures. The building is perfectly situated - less than 2 blocks to the river, less than 1/2 mile to Publix, Five Points & King Street restaurants, and less than 3 miles to downtown. The building has off-street parking and a separate laundry room.
Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this unit that is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Stockton Street - 5 have any available units?
1611 Stockton Street - 5 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Stockton Street - 5 have?
Some of 1611 Stockton Street - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Stockton Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Stockton Street - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Stockton Street - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Stockton Street - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Stockton Street - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Stockton Street - 5 does offer parking.
Does 1611 Stockton Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Stockton Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Stockton Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 1611 Stockton Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Stockton Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1611 Stockton Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Stockton Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Stockton Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1611 Stockton Street - 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity