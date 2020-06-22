1611 Stockton Street - 5

Amenities

ELECTRICITY AND WATER INCLUDED. Beautiful unit from top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, solid surface counters, and porcelain tile. The bathroom has updated fixtures. The building is perfectly situated - less than 2 blocks to the river, less than 1/2 mile to Publix, Five Points & King Street restaurants, and less than 3 miles to downtown. The building has off-street parking and a separate laundry room.

Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this unit that is available immediately.