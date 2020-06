Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. This home offers 1025 sq ft of living space, attached garage and relaxing front patio. Newly renovated with new paint, flooring, bathroom remolded, new AC, ceiling fans, new window coverings and so much more. Wood laminate and tile throughout, no carpet is a plus! Showing tomorrow from 11am-2pm