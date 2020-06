Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enormous Yellow Bluff Home! - Come see this MASSIVE home in Yellow Bluff. Brand new tile floors, OPEN floor plan featuring a formal dining space, HUGE kitchen/living combo with granite counters, 42'' tall cabinets, a large center island and all stainless appliances. 2nd floor laundry with Washer and Dryer included. 3 car garage, patio outback and brick paver driveway. This beauty is ready when you are! Immediate move in!



(RLNE5143942)