1608 LOGAN ST

Come see this cute brick home with new laminate floors & a spacious vinyl fenced-in backyard! Just built back 2012, this home is perfect for any tenant looking for a worry-free move-in! Great location, just minutes away from downtown/stadium,the local JAX Farmers market grocery, UF Health hospital, FSCJ College, or if you want to go experience the happening night life, go visit the historical Springfield district or the historical 5-points Riverside for great restaurants & bars! Enjoy easy commuting with I-95 just 4 mins away!You have to come see this one before it's gone!