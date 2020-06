Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This very nice house located 1598 West 33rd is what you've been waiting for! At 1142 sq ft, this home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, fenced yard, hardwood floors, with central heat and air This home will rent quickly, so call us today to schedule your showing. We do accept section 8.