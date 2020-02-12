All apartments in Jacksonville
15860 Stedman Lake Dr.
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

15860 Stedman Lake Dr.

15860 Stedman Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15860 Stedman Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Like New 3/2 - 2016 Lennar Elan floor plan, 3 Bed, 2 Bath. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, 42 cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), large prep island, and pantry closet. 18x18 ceramic tile in entry foyer, kitchen, and baths. Crown molding throughout the main living areas and master suite, screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Convienently located near NAS Jax, Mayport, Kings Bay, River City Marketplace, and the airport (JIA). Fantastic community amenities include clubhouse, pool, kids splash area, fitness center, playground, and tennis courts, Pets allowed with owner approval.

(RLNE4207056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. have any available units?
15860 Stedman Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. have?
Some of 15860 Stedman Lake Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15860 Stedman Lake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. offer parking?
No, 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. has a pool.
Does 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15860 Stedman Lake Dr. has units with dishwashers.
