15860 Stedman Lake Dr.

Amenities

Like New 3/2 - 2016 Lennar Elan floor plan, 3 Bed, 2 Bath. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, 42 cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), large prep island, and pantry closet. 18x18 ceramic tile in entry foyer, kitchen, and baths. Crown molding throughout the main living areas and master suite, screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Convienently located near NAS Jax, Mayport, Kings Bay, River City Marketplace, and the airport (JIA). Fantastic community amenities include clubhouse, pool, kids splash area, fitness center, playground, and tennis courts, Pets allowed with owner approval.



(RLNE4207056)