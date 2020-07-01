15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR

Amenities

**SKYPE/ZOOM showing available** This beautiful four bedrooms, three bathroom home is perfectly situated deep in the Bainbridge Estates Community. You'll love the large eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to entertain on any occasion. You will be amazed by the tiled floors in the common areas and plush carpeted bedrooms. Enjoy an Owner's Suite that is large enough for a California King-Sized bed and all the bedroom furniture. The Owners Bathroom features a garden tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Relax on the screened lanai and ample backyard, which are perfect for friendly get togethers and family BBQs for any occasion. Did I mention that you get a community pool, clubhouse, and exercise room!