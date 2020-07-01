All apartments in Jacksonville
15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR

15830 Stedman Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15830 Stedman Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
**SKYPE/ZOOM showing available** This beautiful four bedrooms, three bathroom home is perfectly situated deep in the Bainbridge Estates Community. You'll love the large eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to entertain on any occasion. You will be amazed by the tiled floors in the common areas and plush carpeted bedrooms. Enjoy an Owner's Suite that is large enough for a California King-Sized bed and all the bedroom furniture. The Owners Bathroom features a garden tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Relax on the screened lanai and ample backyard, which are perfect for friendly get togethers and family BBQs for any occasion. Did I mention that you get a community pool, clubhouse, and exercise room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR have any available units?
15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR have?
Some of 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15830 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.

